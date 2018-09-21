HRV boys water polo moves to 3-1

The Hood River Valley boys water polo team that finished third in state late year is still largely intact as the Eagles move into their eight-game league schedule in October.



Connor McElwee, Saylor Sunby, Ethan Yoakum, Jed Little and Chad Klaas headline the boys who return to this season’s roster from last year’s team.

“Over the offseason, we had McElwee, Sunby and Yoakum compete at the Water Polo National Junior Olympics, while other athletes on the team, like Klaas, continued to raise the bar over the summer in regard to the level of work that’s both needed and expected to succeed in our program,” said head coach Dave Robinson. “This all sums up to a more experienced and deeper team from past years.”

Before the Eagles’ most recent matchup against the Grant Generals on Sept. 18, the Eagles had won two of its first three games on the season.

HRV opened this season with a 9-7 victory against 6A Lincoln at a tournament that featured many of the top 6A schools, followed by a 15-3 loss in the next round of the tournament to 6A Lakeridge.

After a couple weeks away from competition, the boys travelled to David Douglas for a matchup with the Scotts on Sept. 13.

Despite not playing since the Aug. 26 matchup with Lakeridge, HRV beat David Douglas by a final score of 11-7, positioning them with a chance to begin their first winning streak of the season in HRV’s first home game against Grant on Sept. 18.

In the Eagles’ home opener, HRV won by a final score of 18-8 over the Generals to move to 3-1 on the season and extend their winning streak to two.

Against the Generals, HRV’s experience along with defensive presence proved to be clear components in their victory.

“As it is with most seasons, we are starting off with great defensive intensity creating opportunities for counter attacks with steals and turnovers,” said Robinson.

Many of the opportunities on the counter against Grant were produced by Klaas, who ended with a team-high six steals against the Generals.

“Offensively, we are getting there more slowly, and although we’re relying more on individuals at present, the team is starting to flow even after just four games into the season, as I am seeing scoring across the roster,” said Robinson.

A roster effort scoring the ball was exactly how HRV got things done on the offensive side of the pool against Grant.

Seven different athletes for HRV scored in the 18-goal performance.

McElwee led the way offensively for HRV with a team-high six goals. He also tallied one assist.

Closely behind McElwee in the scoring column was Yoakum, who finished with four goals and a team-high three assists.

Other HRV scores versus Grant: Klaas (3), Adam Burke (2), Sunby (1), Clayton Lee (1) and Luke Southall (1).

“With the roster we have this season, returners leading the way, I am comfortable subbing players in and out of a game to give my starters quality recovery time instead of overplaying them in tough games to the point of exhaustion. This also allows me to have two to three different looks to keep opponents off balance,” said Robinson. “One thing is very apparent: There are some incredible athletes on this team and it is fun to sit back and watch them do their thing.”

HRV’s next game was a matchup on the road against Barlow on Sept. 20 (results unavailable at press time).