HRV volleyball loses league opener at home

After a 6-0 start to the season, the Hood River Valley volleyball team has now lost its last three games, including the Eagles’ league opener at home versus Crook County on Sept. 18.

However, the matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys came down to a fifth and final set.

HRV was unable to get off to the start that they hoped for in their league home opener, trailing for a majority of the first set with a final score of 25-18.

The little success that HRV had in the opening set wasn’t a good sign of anything positive to come as they had lost six straight sets dating back to their 0-3 loss to Ridgeview on Sept. 13.

Despite the subpar performance to open the game versus Crook County, things began to take a turn in the right direction for HRV in the second set.

HRV and Crook County went back-and-forth for most of the second set, and the set point total would end at 64 between both the schools, but the Cowboys would come away with the 33-31 advantage over the Eagles in set number two.

“We lost a heartbreaker in that second set,” said head coach Scott Walker, “and then quickly fell behind in the third set.”

Early on in set three, the Eagles were down 21-16 and it seemed that HRV would end the night winless.

However, the Eagles closed out the set with a 9-1 run and took the third set by a final score of 25-22.

“We really ran away with it in set number four,” said Walker, as HRV beat Crook County 25-17 in the fourth set. “But we came up short in set number five.”

Down 11-14 in the fourth set, HRV cut the Cowboys lead to one after a couple of points scored, but the Cowboys would end the game with a crosscourt kill for the match victory.

Outside of the loss, senior Katie Kennedy for HRV set a school record with 39 kills versus Crook County.

Defensively versus the Cowboys, senior Emily Curtis led the way with 20 digs for the match.

Kayla Sheasby had a match high 34 assists for HRV and Bailey Frazier had a team high three aces from the service line.

HRV on Thursday, Sept. 20 snapped their three-game losing streak as they travelled to Redmond and beat the Panthers by a final match score of 3-0.

HRV ranks seventh in the 5A state standings with a record of 1-2 in league play and 7-3 overall.