SHERIFF LOG, Sept. 9 to 16

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 10 — S.W. Wasco Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for felony strangulation and domestic assault IV. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 11 — Trout Creek Ridge Road — Deputies responded to a domestic assault incident.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 12 — S.E. Sunset Avenue, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 15 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 10 — Acree Drive, 3900 block — Male contacted regarding an identity theft complaint.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Reckless driving and reckless endangering reported.
Sept. 12 — Summit Drive, 3900 block — Non-injury motor vehicle collision reported.
Sept. 12 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a report of a non-injury, single vehicle accident.
Sept. 13 — Chevron Drive, 3500 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 10 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for a failure to appear warrant.
Sept. 15 — Parkdale — No contact order violation reported.
Theft or burglary:
Sept. 11 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Search for an individual with an outstanding warrant conducted.
Sept. 12 — Dee Highway, 2400 block — Deputy responded to Tucker Park on the report of a disorderly male. Subsequently, the male was arrested for theft of services and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 16 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Sept. 11 — Imai Road — Possible missing person reported.
Sept. 13 — Cascade Locks — Individual placed on a mental hold.
Sept. 13 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Lost or mislaid property reported.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment