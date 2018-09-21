SHERIFF LOG, Sept. 9 to 16

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 10 — S.W. Wasco Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for felony strangulation and domestic assault IV. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 11 — Trout Creek Ridge Road — Deputies responded to a domestic assault incident.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Sept. 12 — S.E. Sunset Avenue, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 15 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Sept. 10 — Acree Drive, 3900 block — Male contacted regarding an identity theft complaint.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Reckless driving and reckless endangering reported.

Sept. 12 — Summit Drive, 3900 block — Non-injury motor vehicle collision reported.

Sept. 12 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a report of a non-injury, single vehicle accident.

Sept. 13 — Chevron Drive, 3500 block — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Sept. 10 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for a failure to appear warrant.

Sept. 15 — Parkdale — No contact order violation reported.

Theft or burglary:

Sept. 11 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Search for an individual with an outstanding warrant conducted.

Sept. 12 — Dee Highway, 2400 block — Deputy responded to Tucker Park on the report of a disorderly male. Subsequently, the male was arrested for theft of services and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 16 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Sept. 11 — Imai Road — Possible missing person reported.

Sept. 13 — Cascade Locks — Individual placed on a mental hold.

Sept. 13 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Lost or mislaid property reported.