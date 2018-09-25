Death Notices for Sept. 26 edition: Steven Ashbaugh, Rick Zeller, Stephen Derryberry and Gary Curtiss

Steven Ashbaugh

Steven Ashbaugh passed away on Sept. 23, 2018, at his home in Portland, Ore. Steven was born on Sept. 6, 1957, and was 61 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Rick Zeller

Rick Zeller passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2018, at his Hood River, Ore., home, just three days after his 72nd birthday. Services are pending at this time, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Stephen Derryberry

Stephen “Steve” Derryberry passed away Sept. 24, 2018, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Steve was born Nov. 4, 1966, and was 51 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Gary Curtiss

Gary Alan Curtiss, age 61, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Sept. 20, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.