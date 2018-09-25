Entertainment Update, Sept. 26 edition

Josh Cox at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Sept. 28: Josh Cox, 7-10 p.m. (solo, covers)

Saturday, Sept. 29: PT Barton, 7-10 p.m. (solo, covers and some originals)

Sunday, Sept. 30: Sunday night jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Larry & Raven at Pines

Coming up at The Pines on Friday, Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m.

Larry & Raven are “striving for sweet harmonies and intricate vocal intervals, they transform classic tunes with an acoustic style and interweaving voices. Choosing artists that vary from Led Zeppelin to Abigail Washburn, they cover a wide range of musical genres. Larry’s gifted songwriting talent brings beautiful originals to the set that create a fun, easy listening atmosphere.”

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



White Buffalo open mic

On Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., it’s open mic at the White Buffalo hosted by Willy & Nelson with sound by Jon Cyparski. Bring your dancing shoes.

White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River.

Stone Country at Eagles

It’s music and dancing with Stone Country at The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 29. The music and dancing starts at 7 p.m. Come join the fun and dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Laughs in Lyle Sept. 29

It’s a night of professional stand-up comedy coming up at the Lyle Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 29. Headlining act Ngaio Bealum (Netflix, Cooking on High) and support from Amanda Arnold (Fox, Hulu) are on the bill. Show starts at 7 p.m. with a $15 cover.

The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Streets Alive Sept. 30

On Sunday, Sept. 30, The Heights in Hood River will experience a first open streets event called Streets Alive. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., some lanes of 12th and 13th streets in the business district will be closed, along with a few neighborhood streets east of 12th to create a route that is safe for all ages and abilities to stroll, roll, play, dance or simply talk to your neighbors. Front porch music will be featured at some locations.

“Hood River is our free gym, whereby active mobility like walking and biking are the easiest and most convenient way to get places, resulting in healthier residents,” said organizers.

Blueberry Jam at Civic

Area musicians are invited to join the “Blueberry Jam” session on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the basement of the Civic Auditorium. The gathering sponsored by Got Your Six, a band that formed two years ago to support veteran causes, convenes at 6:30 p.m.

The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.

Wasco Brothers at Zim’s

Friday, Sept. 28: Wasco Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Trio City Trio at Volcanic

On Friday, Sept. 28, enjoy the sounds of “Trio City Trio” featuring Mike Grodner (Mosier), Chic Preston (Snowden), and Tim Mayer (Hood River) at the Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, from 6-8 p.m. Expect “the usual variety of blues, jazz, pop, and funk.” Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

‘Uncork the Fun’

The Dalles Main Street invites you to come watch the sunset with friends, listen to music, attend an auction and more on Saturday, Sept. 29, on the fourth floor of the Commodore Hotel (312 Court St.). This is the annual fundraising event hosted by The Dalles Main Street, a non-profit organization that supports historic Downtown The Dalles.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is a 21-and-over event and will feature complimentary food from many downtown establishments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. The event will feature a silent auction, paddle raises and the drawing for two tickets for a seven-day Sea of Cortes Cruise. Advance tickets at www.eventbrite or pick them up at Lines of Designs, Sigman’s Flowers and Gifts or Klindt’s Booksellers.

Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band at Columbia Arts

The Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band is bringing their live concert performance to Columbia Center for the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. to fundraise for the art center. “Something to Talk About” is a musical collaboration between some of Oregon’s finest singers and players joining up to pay tribute to the queen of the bottleneck blues.

Come see Lisa Mann, Bre Gregg, Anne Weiss, Ara Lee and back-up musicians David Jacobs-Strain, Mark Bowden, Jean-Pierre Garau (Aaron Meyer Band) and Dan Stueber rock the art center in this powerful show!

When you arrive for the event, you’ll be invited to donate an additional $35 to join the band onstage for a song at the beginning of the second half of the show. Sing along, play an instrument, or just dance to the beat — and enjoy the limelight.

Tickets available online at columbiaarts.org.

Uke classes at Gorge Music thru December

Beginning ukulele orchestra (9-10 a.m.) and intermediate ukulele classes (10-11 a.m.) are in session every Saturday morning for 11 weeks, Sept. 15-Dec. 1. at Gorge Community Music.

For sign-ups, fees and details, contact wendy@gorgecommunitymusic.com. Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541- 296-2900.

Resolectrics at Ruins

Live music coming up at The Ruins — music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

Tuesday, Sept. 25: The Resolectrics (Roots power trio) with Alonzo Garbanzo (Rock, folk).

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Teen Movie Nights at HR Library Saturday

School may have started, but there is still time for teens to watch summer blockbusters. The Hood River County Library will be showing “Black Panther” on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. and “Avengers: Infinity War” on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. at the Hood River Library.

Popcorn and snacks will be provided. This program is for teens only. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.

