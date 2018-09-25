Girls water polo loses first league game Snaps a league win streak of 11 games for HRV

An undefeated Hood River Valley girls water polo start came to an end Sept. 20 against Barlow on the road.

This was a matchup between the last two undefeated teams in the Mount Hood Conference, Barlow (3-0) and HRV (2-0).

Before the Eagles and Bruins squared off in Gresham, HRV had scored 28 points and allowed only 10 scores in two league matches.

But against the Bruins, HRV gave up 12 points and only found the back of the net four times on the offensive end of the pool, losing by a final score of 12-4.



The loss to Barlow in league play snaps the Eagles 11-game league win streak dating back to last season.

The Eagles finished league play last year with a perfect 9-0 record.

Four different Eagles tallied in a score versus Barlow.

Jamie Robinson (senior), Faith Ocheskey (junior), Grace Reagan (sophomore) and Madaket Greenleaf (sophomore) were the Eagles accountable for HRV’s four goals versus Barlow.

As a team, HRV shot 4-25 at the goal for a shooting percentage of just 16 percent.

In the goal for HRV was Reagan, who ended with 12 goals allowed and two saves.

Robinson led the team in steals with five; Ocheskey and Reagan each had one.

HRV currently is fourth in the Mount Hood Conference standings with a 2-1 league record, behind Reynolds (3-1), David Douglas (3-1) and Barlow (4-0).

The Eagles’ next game was at home against Gresham, currently 0-4 on the season, on Sept. 25 (results unavailable at press time).

HRV will end this week on the road in Sandy (2-2) on Thursday, Sept. 27.