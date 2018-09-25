HRV volleyball picks up first league win Rank ninth in 5A state standings

Before last Thursday, HRV volleyball had been on a three-game losing streak after opening the season 6-0.

Ahead of HRV’s matchup with Redmond on Thursday, Sept. 20, HRV lost in a sudden death fifth set at home to the second ranked team in the state, Crook County (9-2 overall, 3-0 league).

The loss to Crook County at home extended the Eagles’ losing streak to three and moved them to 6-3 on the season and 0-2 in league play.

Without a win for a 10-day stretch, the Eagles had a great opportunity to snap their losing streak as they traveled to Redmond to face the Panthers, a program that had yet to win a match this season. Out of 22 sets played, Redmond had only won one set.

The Eagles had no problem defeating the Panthers, winning in three straight sets.

HRV opened the match with a dominating 25-9 first set victory, followed by a 25-14 win in the second set and 25-22 victory in the third set.

“We had a really balanced attack against Redmond,” said Hood River Valley head coach Scott Walker. “Especially setting the ball.”

The Eagles were led by Chloe Kurahara with a team-high 17 assists, followed closely behind by Kayla Sheasby, who ended with 16 assists.

Senior outside hitter Katie Kennedy led HRV in aces with three from the service line and 23 kills for the offense.

Second in kills was senior Emily Curtis, who finished with eight. Curtis also added five digs.

The leader in the game for HRV in digs was senior Madi James with eight.

HRV currently ranks ninth in 5A state standings with a 7-3 overall record and sits at fourth in conference standings with a 1-2 league record.

Next up for the Eagles was a contest on Tuesday, Sept. 25 against the Pendleton Buckaroos (results unavailable at press time).