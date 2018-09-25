SHERIFF LOG, Sept. 10 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 10 — S.W. Wasco Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for felony strangulation and domestic assault IV. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Sept.11 — Trout Creek Ridge Road — Deputies responded to a domestic assault incident in Parkdale.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Sept. 12 — S.E. Sunset Avenue, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Female contacted regarding an unwanted male on her property.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 15 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Sept. 10 — Acree Drive, 3900 block — Identity theft reported.

Sept. 17 — Cooper Spur Road, 8200 block — Fraud reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 12 — Summit Drive, 3900 block — Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle collision in Odell.

Sept. 12 — Hood River — Non-injury, single vehicle crash reported.

Sept. 13 — Chevron Drive, 3500 block — Hit and run reported in Odell.

Sept. 17 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy took an informational report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident that occurred at a gas station.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Sept. 10 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for a failure to appear warrant.

Sept. 15 — Baseline Drive — Report taken of a no contact order violation in Parkdale.

Sept. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile male transported to detention on a probation violation.

Sept. 17 — Post Canyon Road — Adult male and juvenile male arrested for drug and warrant charges.

Theft or burglary:

Sept. 11 — N.E. Forest Lane, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for theft I and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

Sept. 11 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Search for an individual with an outstanding warrant conducted.

Sept. 12 — Dee Highway, 2400 block — Deputy responded to Tucker Park on the report of a disorderly male. Subsequently, the male was arrested for theft of services and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 15 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft.

Sept. 16 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Theft reported from an Odell business.

Other:

Sept. 11 — Imai Road, 5400 block — Possible missing person reported.

Sept. 13 — Cascade Locks — Subject placed on a mental hold.

Sept. 13 — S.W. John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Lost or mislaid property reported.

Sept. 14 — Parkdale — An evidence search was conducted on Forest Service Road 630 and Forest Service Road 44.