SHERIFF LOG, Sept. 10 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 10 — S.W. Wasco Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for felony strangulation and domestic assault IV. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Sept.11 — Trout Creek Ridge Road — Deputies responded to a domestic assault incident in Parkdale.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 12 — S.E. Sunset Avenue, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Female contacted regarding an unwanted male on her property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 15 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 10 — Acree Drive, 3900 block — Identity theft reported.
Sept. 17 — Cooper Spur Road, 8200 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 12 — Summit Drive, 3900 block — Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle collision in Odell.
Sept. 12 — Hood River — Non-injury, single vehicle crash reported.
Sept. 13 — Chevron Drive, 3500 block — Hit and run reported in Odell.
Sept. 17 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy took an informational report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident that occurred at a gas station.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 10 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for a failure to appear warrant.
Sept. 15 — Baseline Drive — Report taken of a no contact order violation in Parkdale.
Sept. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile male transported to detention on a probation violation.
Sept. 17 — Post Canyon Road — Adult male and juvenile male arrested for drug and warrant charges.
Theft or burglary:
Sept. 11 — N.E. Forest Lane, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for theft I and unlawful entry into a vehicle.
Sept. 11 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Search for an individual with an outstanding warrant conducted.
Sept. 12 — Dee Highway, 2400 block — Deputy responded to Tucker Park on the report of a disorderly male. Subsequently, the male was arrested for theft of services and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 15 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft.
Sept. 16 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Theft reported from an Odell business.
Other:
Sept. 11 — Imai Road, 5400 block — Possible missing person reported.
Sept. 13 — Cascade Locks — Subject placed on a mental hold.
Sept. 13 — S.W. John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Lost or mislaid property reported.
Sept. 14 — Parkdale — An evidence search was conducted on Forest Service Road 630 and Forest Service Road 44.
