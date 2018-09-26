‘Streets Alive’ Sunday

Large electronic readerboards appeared late last week at both ends of the Heights, reading “Special Event, Sept. 30.”

That will be “Streets Alive/Fiesta en Calle.” The free event will restrict vehicle use on 1.5 miles of streets on the Heights and open them to non-motorized use.

Oregon Department of Transportation put the signs at 12th and Belmont — a Streets Alive location — and at Jackson Park (not part of the route, but a prominent place for the sign).

Wilson Park, at Third and May streets, is, however, a Streets Alive location.

Other centers are June Street between 10th and 12th and May Street Elementary, where a kids’ parade forms at noon.

Streets Alive! HR will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along June Street, from Wilson Park to the Farm Stand in the Gorge on 12th Street, and will be open for the community to walk, bike, skate, run, dance, make art, or just play in a safe and relaxed atmosphere.

Most activities will happen on city-owned side streets, non-street areas, at businesses and even on residential porches, with “Porchfest,” where porches and decks of private homes are opened up for music. Porchfest bands will include African Showboyzzz, Hapa Hillbillies and Los Amigos de la Sierra.

Streets Alive, which grew out of citizen initiative last spring, has expanded and spawned numerous music, art and fitness sub-events, giving the community plenty of ways to interact on Sunday, including Police and Public Works Department showcasing proposed bike and pedestrian safety improvements on ODOT controlled 12th and 13th streets.

New events, announced after the Sept. 22 Hood River News article, include:

Wellness Way, Providence Medical Group Internal Medicine, 1108 June Street between 12th and 10th.

11-11:30 a.m. — Bootcamp with Burns Fitness and Training.

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Yoga with Betty McDevitt.

12:30-1 p.m. — Zumba with Veronica Espen.

1:15-1:45 p.m. — Kids rhythm and motion dance party, with Rossy Leon.

2:15-3 p.m. — Cardio Salsa, Rossy Leon.

Parents in the Park, Wilson Park at 3rd and May Street.

11-11:30 a.m. — Yoga with Molly Kissinger.



11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Yoga with Morai

12:30-1 p.m. — Yoga with Betty McDevitt.

1:15-1:45 p.m. — Mindful Movement and Silly Walks with Jody Behr: mindful movement and silly walks around the bike route beginning at Wilson Park.

Activities during the day will include:

Kids’ bike decorating at 11 a.m. and a kid’s bike parade at noon starting at May Street Elementary School.

Wellness Way on June Street between 10th and 12th Streets will feature Zumba dance and Providence Hospital booths as well as other interactive booths featuring sponsors, face painting, bike decorating and more

Much of June Street will showcase “Porchfest”: Where residents will open their porches and decks to live acoustic music performed by a number of local bands.

Bike safety inspections, simple repairs and demo electric bikes will be provided by area bike shops.

Wilson Park will feature yoga classes and a trapeze artist.

An interactive chalk art mini-circle creation with teaching artists, Courtney Berens and Stephanie Delgado of Arts in Education of The Gorge, will make a debut on Pine Street and 10th.

Businesses including Our Children’s Place, Farm Stand in the Gorge, Cutie Pie, Slopeswell and Pine Street Bakery will have special food, music and kids’ activities.

