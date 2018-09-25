Volunteers bring voter registration to gathering places

Local residents are offering voter registration opportunities in Hood River County as part of “We All Vote,” a nationwide, grassroots voter registration campaign created for former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Bilingual registration events this week included Walmart on Monday and Lake Taco on Tuesday, which was National Vote Registration Day.

On Wednesday, volunteers will be at Columbia Gorge Community College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday at INB bank from 4-6 p.m., and on Sunday, at Streets Alive on the Heights from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Nov. 6 General Election is approaching. Voter registration deadline is Oct. 16 for new registrants, or current voters with a change of address or other update to their registration information.

Also, if you just received your Oregon driver’s license and think you are automatically registered to vote through DMV, it is best to register online or in person as the waiting period may put you over the registration deadline and you will not be able to vote, according to County Chief Deputy Kim Kean.

Call County Elections at 541-386-1442 for details, or go to the office at the County Building, Sixth and State streets.