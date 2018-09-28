Community Notes for Sept. 29 edition

APSIRE info night for teens Oct. 2 at HRVHS

HRVHS Counseling Department and ASPIRE will be holding a College Fair and College information Night for all HRVHS juniors and seniors and their parents/guardians on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in the HRVHS Commons. Dr. Cronin, new president of Columbia Gorge Community College, will be the keynote speaker.



Over 20 different community colleges, four-year colleges and universities will be there to talk about admission and answer any questions. In addition, there will be breakout sessions regarding financial aid, scholarships and the admission process. Information will be presented in both English and Spanish.



Halloween event scheduled

Parkhurst Place Assisted Living Center, 2450 May St., invites the community to join them for a Safe Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.

“Bring your families and friends and have a spooktacular Halloween,” said Rachelle Bisbee, life enrichment coordinator. “Creep it real and we can’t wait to see your costumes!”

(Those planning Halloween events are asked to send details to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 107.)

‘Paddling America’ book talk Oct. 1

Waucoma Bookstore and Double Mountain Brewery are hosting local White Salmon authors Susan and Adam Elliott for a book talk and slideshow at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1 at Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River).

The Elliotts will be discussing their new book, “Paddling America: Discover and Explore Our 50 Greatest Wild and Scenic Rivers.”

Library hosts ‘Mail a Postcard Day’

Visit any branch of the Hood River County Library District on Saturday, Oct. 13 during regular business hours to send someone a postcard. Stamped and ready to send, postcards will be available all day, said a press release. Decorate your own or choose a pre-made postcard. Pie available at the Hood River library in the afternoon.

This free program is open to all ages. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.