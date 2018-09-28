Death Notices for Sept. 29 edition: Judith Wells and Ople Harth

Judith Wells

Judith “Judy” Wells passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 27, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Judy was born on Oct. 6, 1960, and was 57 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ople Harth

Ople Pearl Harth, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 25, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Private services will be held.