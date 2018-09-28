Service Announcements for Sept. 29 edition: Loyd Crown and Maria Gonzalez

Loyd Crown

Loyd Crown passed away on Sept. 11, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Loyd was born on May 13, 1939, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. A reception with a video tribute will follow at 3 p.m. at Thirteen O One Steak & Spirits, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River.Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Maria Gonzalez

Maria C. Gonzalez, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 24, 2018. A viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 1 from 3-6 p.m. at Spencer, Libby and Powell Chapel in The Dalles. A rosary and Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.