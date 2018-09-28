Drive Less Challenge starts

The Megan and Kyle Ramey family enjoyed a simpler life this summer as a completely car-free family. A new city planning commissioner, Megan Ramey is helping the City of Hood River to promote the annual Oregon Drive Less Challenge, Oct. 1-15. Spearheaded by the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the challenge helps Oregonians discover travel options such as transit, walking, or biking for work, school and play. Those who participate and log their car-free trips are entered into daily prize drawings and may also be eligible for the grand prizes, including a $1,000 Bike Friday gift card and $500 cash cards. Local prizes include Mt. Hood Meadows tickets, Google virtual viewers, and Oregon E-Bike bike accessories. Sign up at drivelessconnect.com, or call Kathy or Marla at MCEDD, 541-296-2266.