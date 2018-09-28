Freeway Fire

No one was hurt in a vehicle fire Thursday on Interstate 84, but the freeway was closed for a half-hour at about 2:30 p.m. five miles west of Corbett. Firefighters also put out a grass fire stretching about 100 feet in the median as a result of the truck fire. Mechanical failure was the apparent cause of the fire. The GMC Denali was traveling east and carrying about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, which led to the decision by Oregon State Police to close the freeway. “We don’t know how many of the rounds went off, but we found casings all over the freeway,” said Jessica Bennett, chief of Cascade Locks Fire Department. Assisting were Corbett Fire Department and Oregon Department of Forestry.