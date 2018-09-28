Girls soccer snaps winless five-game stretch

Before a road matchup against Crook County Tuesday evening, the Hood River Valley girls soccer team had been outscored 12-2 in its first five matches on the season.

With a 0-4-1 overall record and an opening league loss to Ridgeview at home by a final score of 1-0, HRV headed into the matchup with the Cowboys in a must-win situation.

However, so were the Cowboys.

Crook County had started out 2-2 on the season, but ahead of the matchup with the Eagles, they had dropped two straight games, including a league loss to The Dalles, to move to 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in league play.

With both teams looking to snap a losing streak, it would be the Cowboys who moved to a three-game loss column as the Eagles picked up their first win of the season after shutting out Crook County 7-0 in the matchup on Sept. 25.

HRV’s 7-0 victory is the Eagles’ largest margin of victory since last year’s impressive stretch of back-to-back 9-0 victories last year against Pendleton and Reynolds in early October.

The 7-0 victory for HRV also closes in the goals-scored and goals-allowed statistics, which after the matchup against Crook County moved to 12-9 in favor of opponents.

Other than a 6-0 loss to West Albany to open the season, and then Tuesday’s 7-0 victory against Crook County, HRV has been neck-and-neck with competition: They’ve lost by one-goal twice and have tied once.

The first win of the season for a team is always a place where you can start to build from, and the Eagles had a great opportunity to pick up not only their second win of the season, but their first win at home versus Redmond on Thursday, Sept. 27.

Against the Panthers, HRV won by a final score of 6-0 to move to 2-4-1 on the season and 2-1 in league play.

The win over Redmond moved HRV to second place, behind Ridgeview, in conference standings.

Next up, HRV will be on the road in Pendleton on Tuesday, Oct. 2.