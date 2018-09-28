Girls water polo dominates in bounce-back victory Move to 3-1 in league play

The Hood River Valley girls water polo team headed into their Tuesday, Sept. 25 matchup at home versus the Gresham Gophers in an unfamiliar position.

The girls had put together a 25-game win streak dating back to last season, but on Sept. 20, that winning streak came to an end against the number-one ranked team in both the state and Mt. Hood Conference standings: Barlow Bruins.

Barlow beat HRV by a final score of 12-4 and snapped what was a notable win streak for HRV — the girls’ longest win streak in program history.

It had been 25 games since HRV went into a matchup coming off a loss in their previous game, but on Sept. 25, they looked to avoid a losing streak against Gresham at home.

Against the Gophers, HRV had no problem asserting their dominance and showing why they’re the back-to-back defending champions for a reason.

The Eagles beat Gresham by a final score of 21-6 to move to 3-1 in league play.

As usual, the girls were led by senior captain Jamie Robinson as she notched in team-highs in both goals and assists.

Robinson ended with seven goals and six assists versus Gresham.

The second leading scorer for HRV was sophomore Madaket Greenleaf with four goals.

Behind the team captain in assists was sophomore Olivia Sumerfield with three. Sumerfield was also the Eagles’ third leading scorer with three goals.

Other scorers versus Gresham for HRV: Faith Ocheskey (2), Grace Reagan (2), Sarah Arpag (2), Jenni Ruggles (1) and Alea McCarty (1).

As a team, the Eagles shot 21-27 as a team for a percentage of .778.

Robinson (6-6), Greenleaf (4-4), Ocheskey (2-2) and McCarty (1-1) were the Eagles’ scorers who were perfect from the field.

Ocheskey had the third most assists on the team with two, followed by Reagan and Kathryn Guadagnuolo who each had one.

In the goal, Ocheskey led HRV with four saves followed by Ruggles with three saves.

Next up, the Eagles were on the road against Sandy on Thursday, Sept. 27 (results unavailable at press time).