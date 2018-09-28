HR Library offers Makerspace Programs

The Hood River Library District will debut Makerspace Programming in its remodeled space in the children’s area of the Hood River Library starting in October.

The library will offer programs for children, teens and adults in the space. Programs include introductions to coding, LEGO clubs, family makerspace nights and more. For a complete listing, visit hoodriverlibrary.org/events.

Funding for the Makerspace was provided by the Friends of the Hood River Library, the Hood River Library Foundation and The Hood River Lions. Several other individuals donated items, including the 3D printer.

Schedule is as follows:

Oct. 3 — Robot Coding for Kids, 4:30 p.m. Learn to code using EVO and Ozobot Robots.

Oct. 3 — Technology Petting Zoo for All Ages, 6 p.m. Check out Makerspace technology that includes Ozobots, EVOS, a 3D Printer, Heat press and more. “This is an opportunity to see what technology the library has to offer and provide feedback about what types of programs you would like to attend in the space,” said a library press release.

Oct. 10 — Teen Open Crafting, 4:30 p.m. Drop in to work on a variety or projects; materials provided.

Oct. 17 — Lego Club for Kids, 4:30 p.m. Bring your imagination and the library will provide the Legos at this monthly Lego Club. Creations displayed through the month in the kids’ library.

Oct. 24 — Family Maker Night, 5:30 p.m. Learn to make cardboard automatons.

These programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit the website at hoodriverlibrary.org.