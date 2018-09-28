HRV volleyball sweep Buckaroos at home

The last time the Hood River Valley volleyball team was at home, it was the Eagles’ league opener and they matched up with the second ranked team in 5A state standings, Crook County.

HRV took Crook County to a winner-takes-all fifth set, but would fall in the final set by a score of 15-13 to lose the match by a final score of 3-2.

At 0-1 in league play action at home, HRV bounced back from the close loss to the Cowboys and beat Redmond on the road by a final score of 3-0 on Sept. 20.

The victory over Redmond was HRV’s first league win on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Eagles took that momentum into Tuesday’s match with Pendleton on Sept. 25 and swept in three straight sets for a second straight game.

HRV’s victory over Pendleton was the Eagles’ first home league win of the season.

Senior outside hitter Emily Curtis was the “best serve-receive passer” for the Eagles against Pendleton, said head coach Scott Walker.

Offensively, the Eagles focused heavily on team passing and when Curtis is a floor general for HRV, the girls are tough to beat.

Curtis also led the team with 11 digs and eight aces from the service line versus Pendleton.

Katie Kennedy was HRV’s leading hitter with 24 kills and Chloe Kurahara put up 27 assists on the night.

The victory for HRV makes it three in a row for the Eagles in their head-to-head matchups with Pendleton.

Last season, the Buckaroos beat HRV in the first matchup between the schools by a score of 3-0 on Sept. 12.

However, the Eagles would take a 3-0 sweep in their next meeting and then a 3-1 victory in the two schools final meeting of last season to take not only the season series versus Pendleton, but also secure a number one spot in last year’s Columbia River Conference.

HRV’s sweep over Pendleton on Sept. 25 made it three straight victories for the Eagles over Pendleton and it moved HRV to third place in the Intermountain Conference.

Next up for HRV (8-3) was a road matchup with The Dalles (3-8) on Thursday, Sept. 27.

HRV would beat the Riverhawks by a final score of 3-1 to move to 9-3 on the season and 3-2 in league play.