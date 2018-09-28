Kriekfest moves to HR, Oct. 6 at waterfont

For its third year, Kriekfest moves to Hood River on Oct. 6.

Started in 2016 in Parkdale, the cherry beer festival will be at Waterfront Park and this year and promises 40 cherry libations from more than 25 sources as close as Hood River and as far away as Belgium, and Scandinavia, and some beers available in Oregon at Kriekfest only.

“Waterfront Park is going to be the epicenter of kriek-style beers for one day only,” event organizer Brian Yeager said. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s 21-over to drink, but is open to all ages.

(The event had been postponed from a date in July.)

Admission is $40 and includes 20 drink tickets. Yeager announced this week that a second pricing tier has been added: $25 for five tickets.

If the event does not sell out in advance, gate admission will be $45 and will come with 18 tickets. All paid attendees will receive a stemmed glass.

Go to Merctickets.com/go/Kriekfest to purchase tickets in advance.

Local producers include Double Mountain and its Devil’s Cuvee Kriek, and pFriem Family Brewing with its Flanders Red Kriek (debuting at Kriekfest) along with Solera of Parkdale, and Logsdon Farmhouse Ales’ Kriek Vier. Rack & Cloth cidery in Mosier will present its new Churr, created for Kriekfest.

Beers from Belgium will include include Cantillon, Hansssens and Brouwerij Boon.

New to the line-up will be beer and a cherry mead from Garden Path, a brand new brewery from Washington’s Skagit Valley, in their Oregon debut. Garden Path was started by a co-founder of Jester King of Austin, Texas.

Yaeger said, “This event is a big undertaking mainly because krieks and all the barrel-aged sour cherry beers in the line-up take so much skill and time to produce. This makes them way more difficult to obtain individually, let alone all in one place. It sort of limits the audience for them but the devotion among kriek and wild ale lovers means they’ll go to extraordinary lengths just to get to taste them.

“Between the huge effort it took on Solera’s part to prepare for Kriekfest in Parkdale and the desire to make it easier to the audience to reach the location, moving it to the picture-perfect riverside park in Hood River is ideal,” he said. “The line-up this year, including even more rare imports from kriek’s native land of Belgium plus more one-offs brewed primarily for this fest.”