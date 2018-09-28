Sheriff Log, Sept. 18 to 23

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 20 — Ruthton Park — Suspicious vehicle reported. The occupants were cited for minor in possession of marijuana and released accordingly.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 19 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Criminal mischief reported at an Odell business.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 20 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Sept. 22 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Deputies investigated a single vehicle crash on Tucker Road and Level Drive. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 18 — Lost Lake Road, 5200 block — Deputy dispatched to a reported traffic collision with injury in Parkdale. The driver was transported by life flight for injuries sustained during the crash.
Sept. 21 — Powerdale Dam Road — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Sept. 22 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Male arrested for felony driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 19 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested after he turned himself in with a warrant.
Sept. 20 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested with an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 22 — Highway 35 — Male arrested for violating a restraining order.
Sept. 23 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Male arrested on a restraining order violation.
Theft or burglary:
Sept. 19 — S.E. Wheeler Ave., 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.
Sept. 19 — Lost Lake Road, 9000 block — Male contacted in Parkdale regarding a theft complaint.
Sept. 21 — Government Island, Cascade Locks — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft II reported.
Other:
Sept. 18 — Cascade Locks — A suspected physical child abuse was reported. Upon completion of the investigation, the report was unfounded.
Sept. 22 — Van Nuys Drive — An informational report was taken in the vicinity of Parkdale.
Sept. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department with the arrest of a male.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment