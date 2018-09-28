Sheriff Log, Sept. 18 to 23

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Sept. 20 — Ruthton Park — Suspicious vehicle reported. The occupants were cited for minor in possession of marijuana and released accordingly.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Sept. 19 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Criminal mischief reported at an Odell business.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 20 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sept. 22 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Deputies investigated a single vehicle crash on Tucker Road and Level Drive. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 18 — Lost Lake Road, 5200 block — Deputy dispatched to a reported traffic collision with injury in Parkdale. The driver was transported by life flight for injuries sustained during the crash.

Sept. 21 — Powerdale Dam Road — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Sept. 22 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Male arrested for felony driving while suspended.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Sept. 19 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested after he turned himself in with a warrant.

Sept. 20 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested with an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 22 — Highway 35 — Male arrested for violating a restraining order.

Sept. 23 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Male arrested on a restraining order violation.

Theft or burglary:

Sept. 19 — S.E. Wheeler Ave., 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.

Sept. 19 — Lost Lake Road, 9000 block — Male contacted in Parkdale regarding a theft complaint.

Sept. 21 — Government Island, Cascade Locks — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft II reported.

Other:

Sept. 18 — Cascade Locks — A suspected physical child abuse was reported. Upon completion of the investigation, the report was unfounded.

Sept. 22 — Van Nuys Drive — An informational report was taken in the vicinity of Parkdale.

Sept. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department with the arrest of a male.