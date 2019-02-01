Structure fire on Eastside Road; house destroyed

A fully-involved structure fire has been reported at 835 Eastside Road. All residents have been evacuated but there is a live power line down beside the house. The house is destroyed, and Eastside Road is closed. Wy'East, West side and Hood River fire stations responding. More information to come.
