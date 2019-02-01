Hood River News logo

Breaking News: Structure fire on Eastside Road; house destroyed

Structure fire on Eastside Road; house destroyed

Flames engulf a house at 835 Eastside Road. The house was destroyed.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Flames engulf a house at 835 Eastside Road. The house was destroyed.

As of Friday, February 1, 2019

﻿

A fully-involved structure fire has been reported at 835 Eastside Road. All residents have been evacuated but there is a live power line down beside the house. The house is destroyed, and Eastside Road is closed. Wy'East, West side and Hood River fire stations responding. More information to come.

﻿

﻿

