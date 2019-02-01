Adopt a Dog announces online photo contest

Is your pooch a “Pup-casso?” A “Paw-vincci?” A “Fido-Callo?” Hood River Adopt A Dog announces their first ever online photo contest running now through March 15. The Art of Bark Rescue Dog Photo Contest allows dog owners to submit their rescue dog(s) photo online. Folks can then vote for their favorites through a donation of their choosing.

The rescue dog photos with the most votes will be turned into works of art by 13 local artists, said a press release. This artwork will then be displayed and auctioned at the HRAAD Art of Bark Gallery Show and Silent Auction (to be held in May in Hood River) and featured in the upcoming HRAAD 2020 Art of Bark Calendar and playing cards.

Non-rescue dog owners can also support their shelter friends by donating to reserve a date in the calendar showcasing their dog’s photo.

“It’s a great way to support the dogs in our care at the Hukari Animal Shelter who are awaiting their forever homes, while being reminded of all the great dogs who have been rescued from either our programs or programs like ours across the country,” said Sherry Bohn, executive director at HRAAD. “The added bonus is getting a chance to see how the 13 amazing participating artists interpret them.”

Some of the participating artists you may recognize: Robin Panzer, Barbara Murphy, Elizabeth See and Shirley Owens.



Enter your muse-worthy mutt by submitting their photo online at gogophotocontest.com/hraad. Each entry is $25, which reserves your very own copy of the 2020 HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar. Once your picture has been entered, each vote is $1. Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of homeless dogs, said a press release. Once you submit your entry, you can share it with your family and friends and encourage them to vote.

Adopt A Dog, Inc. (Hood River Adopt a Dog) is a 501c3 corporation that cares for shelter dogs at the Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell. Their many foster homes help care for dogs outside the shelter, said a press release.

The volunteers of Adopt A Dog are at the shelter twice each day providing care, food, exercise and attention, along with the staff. Additionally, for dogs in the adoption program, AAD teaches basic manners, places them in foster homes when possible and provides veterinary care — including vaccinations and transport to local clinics for spay/neuter surgery and for other needed urgent care — all in preparation for placement into new, loving homes through the program, said a press release.

Adopt a Dog operates on adoption fees, donations and small grants.



For additional questions or to speak with Adopt a Dog staff directly, call 541-354-1083.