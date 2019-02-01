Community Notes for Feb. 2

Civil Air Patrol open house Feb. 5

Gorge Composite Squadron is hosting a winter open house for students ages 12-18 and adults interested in aviation, leadership, getting in shape and pushing themselves to new limits on Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 7-9 p.m.

The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary of the Air Force involved with search and rescue, student leadership and aerospace education, said a press release. For more information, visit www.GorgeCAP.org and www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com.

HR Saddle Club presentation Tuesday

On Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m., a representative of Oregon Horse Country (OHC) will speak at the Hood River Saddle Club (HRSC), and the public is invited. The club is located at 4384 Belmont Drive.

The OHC is a member-based Prineville association that connects people who share a passion for the equine lifestyle and their equine-related businesses.

By representing the equine industry across Oregon, as well as the national level, OHC provides networking, social media promotion of member businesses and events, referrals, educational programs and much more. The OHC publishes a widely-distributed business member directory with a staff to help the horse community find the right business connections.



“OHC strives to create a united voice to promote the equestrian lifestyle and assure a positive image is presented for communities and the industry,” said a press release.

“HRSC looks forward to expanding our connections with our local horse community.”

‘Arranging Nature’ at History Museum

“Arranging Nature: Flowers in Art” is a free public program to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Hood River County History Museum, 300 East Port Marina Drive. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Museum Director Dr. Lynn Orr will share observations about the Western development of art featuring flowers as the actual focus, said a press release, “from ancient wall paintings and scientific botanical drawings, to the great flourishing of still life painting in the 17th century, modern art and photography. Experience the visual delights western artists created for their audiences, whether seeking simple decoration or exacting detail.”

Refreshments provided by the Hood River Valley Evening Garden Club will be served after the program.

'Movement at the Museum’ starts Feb. 14

Hutson Museum in Parkdale will host “Movement in the Museum” at 8 a.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 14 through March 21.

The series will feature rejuvenation yoga, said a press release, with instructor Cindy Hurlbert, registered yoga teacher. “Calm and reset your mind and body with relaxation, breathwork, movement and restorative poses,” said the press release.

“… (Cindy) believes yoga is a power practice that can benefit everyone and that everyone should have access to yoga practice.”

Cost is $50 for the six sessions, or $10 each. Visit www.facebook.com/hutsonmuseum for updates and more information.

Third annual Mardi Gras tickets on sale now at HRVAC

Tickets for the third annual Mardi Gras fundraiser for Meals on Wheels are now on sale at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 23, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

A pre-party runs from 5-6 p.m. with music, libations and a sneak-peak at silent auction and raffle items.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the center, located at 2010 Sterling Place. This is a 21 and over event. Pre-sale raffle tickets are also on sale at the center for $1 per ticket.

For more information, call 541-386-2060; ask for Mallett or Executive Assistant Reka Sieverkropp.

Beginning genealogy class Feb. 9 in TD

A beginning genealogy class will be held Feb. 9 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s downstairs classroom.

The class will cover organization, where to start researching, genealogy forms, the best beginning strategies and record importance, presented by Georga Foster, Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society. The class is free and open to all ages, and the public is welcome.

There is a $1 suggested donation to cover the room rental fee.



