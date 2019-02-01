Friends gives first Youth award to Sofie Larsen-Teskey

Every year, Friends of the Columbia Gorge has over 400 volunteers who help with office work, build trails, remove invasive plants, testify at hearings to protect the Gorge, talk to visitors at trailheads, and more.

Friends honored Sofie Larsen-Teskey as its Youth Activist of the Year at its an annual appreciation dinner Jan. 23 in Portland.

Larsen-Teskey is a senior at Hood River Valley High School.

According to a press release, Larsen-Teskey took over the Earth Action Club at HRVHS in June 2016 and has been instrumental in encouraging her fellow students to become activists at a young age.

She has spoken at climate change events and at her school, has helped the club create signage and has led the Earth Action Club during the annual Earth Day march, in addition to activism at school.

“Sofie has a can-do attitude, is always willing to participate and maintains a very positive attitude. She is also an engaging motivational speaker and an accomplished actress,” said board member Peter Cornelison.