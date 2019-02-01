Gibby play structure open again

Hoops or hockey, anyone?

The covered play structure Gibson Park is open again.

Many know it as “Gibby,” the unassuming open-sided court popular with kids of all ages.

Located next to the Hood River Children’s Park, the popular structure had been closed for a couple of weeks while the City of Hood River did paint abatement.

Inside and out, it has new coats of paint courtesy of the crew from Nate Clarke Painting, and the city repaired a broken truss, all of which makes the rugged old building safe to use again.

Rotary of Hood River has been a funder of Gibby improvements over the years, and is doing so again, gathering community input on the building for improvements that will likely include new basketball hoops and fencing. The Rotary symbol sign on the outside of the building will also be updated.

Erick Haynie of Rotary said the club is developing a work plan with the city to be completed as early as March, and then work can begin.

Hood River News welcomes suggestions about what you would like the city and Rotary to do at Gibby. Tell us in 25 words or less, and we’ll pass them along: hrnews@hoodrivernews.com.