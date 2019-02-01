‘Glo & Joy Art’ provides classes to Next Door Gorge Youth Mentoring Program participants

The Next Door’s Gorge Youth Mentoring program (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success) was treated to a morning of creativity and fun at a painting party at Joy’s Art Studio on Jan. 26, said a Next Door press release.

Participants, including youth and their mentors, had little or no painting experience and were excited — but a little nervous — about the blank canvas in front of them.

“But with the expert guidance of studio owner Joy Kloman, everyone created a striking depiction of Mount Hood and went home with something beautiful to hang on their wall,” said the press release.

The painting party was part of a series, called the Glo & Joy Art Project, being offered to The Next Door’s program participants. Gloria Hammer, project creator, partners with Kloman and The Next Door to bring art, creativity, inspiration and empowerment to those who may otherwise not have such experiences.

Hammer, who has a background in child welfare, has spearheaded the effort to immerse more children, teens, and families in the creative experience of painting, shown to develop positive skills such as persistence, cooperation, creative thinking, problem solving, motivation and self-confidence.



For more information or to make a donation towards the Glo & Joy Art Project, contact Justine Ziegler at The Next Door at 541-436-0304.