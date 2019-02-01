Hawks lose undefeated record

The Horizon Christian Hawks lost 70-56 to the Sherman County Huskies on Tuesday night at Sherman. The loss broke the Hawks’ prefect league record and put them at 10-1 on the year as of publication, while Sherman retained their undefeated league record of 11-0.

A rough night of shooting plagued Horizon’s offense as they shot 37.5 percent from the field; Sherman’s percentage was 53.1 percent.

The Hawks also were 43 percent from the free throw line, compared to the Huskies’ 70 percent. With the point differential being single digits for most of the game, these differences are crucial.

“The kids played hard and with a lot of energy,” said coach Darrin Lingel.

“Sherman shot really well, with percentages any team at any level would take, and sometimes you have to just tip your hat to that.”

Rebounds were another tough aspect for Horizon, as they only managed to grab 25 boards to Sherman’s 39; and the majority of Sherman’s rebounds were defensive, meaning Horizon had fewer second chance attempts. In the more detailed statistics, the Hawks fared well: They stole the ball eight times compared to the Huskies’ two.

“We needed to rebound better,” said Lingel. “We gave up nine offensive boards and the majority of those were turned into points.”

This loss isn’t the finale of the Hawks-Huskies matchup. The two teams will play again, at Horizon, next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Both teams remain at the top of the Big Sky Conference and are favorites to take the top placement at the Big Sky District Tournament Feb. 15-16.