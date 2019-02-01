Kegler's Corner: Career highs shattered

Matt Hodges and Bill Morrissey shattered their career bowling highs at Hood River’s friendly Orchard Lanes last week. And, when we say that, we mean absolutely demolished.



The young man with the biggest backswing this side of New York city, tall Matt Hodges waxed those helpless Twisters to the tune of a huge scratch 757 three game series in the Industrial. Safeway’s big man began the session with a cool eleven strike 278 game. Most of us would get a little nervous after a start like that, but not Matt. He continued like a machine to pound the pocket and rack up strike after strike. Folks, a 750 series is big-time, a 250 average for the nights work, well over 20 strikes in the series. That’s impressive indeed. Right now, Matt is hotter than a firecracker in July. He’s raised his average to a personal best, a gaudy 212 pins per game, good enough to earn the sixth man award right now and just a tick or two off the all-star team. Look out everybody, Matt Hodges has arrived!

OK, we all knew DaKine’s Bill Morrissey is a heck of a golfer, but talk about making a Hollywood showing on the lanes — the smooth left hander topped his best bowling series ever by about 100 pins with a fantastic milestone breaking scratch 721 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. It was like an out of body experience as Bill shot his first ever 700 three game series and beat his average by a whopping 220 pins! That’s like another whole game! We all now know the affable sales manager has got game on the lanes too! Welcome to the big-boys club, Bill.





As Fox Sports PBA announcer Rob Stone would say, hambones for everybody, let’s all go bowling!



LEAGUE REPORTS:

Monday night Industrial: Matt Hodges, 278, 247 games and 757 series; Kevin Harris, 258 game & and 691 series; Jeff Miller; 289 game and 673 series; Nancy Asai, 237, 225 games and 642 series; Lynn Spellman, 278 game

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Bill Morrissey, 256, 252 games and 721 series; Ken Espersen, 236 game and 682 series; Nancy Asai, 257 game and 639 series; Ciena Brittle, 213 game



Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lee Rogers, 267, 205,204 games and 676 series; Lynn Spellman, 244 game; Ron Baumsteiger, 225 game; Bernie Keys, 224, 204 games; Mick Sherrell, 215, 215 games; Dave Baumsteiger, 210 game

Wednesday night Fraternal: Jeff Miller, 269, 258 games and 721 series; Levi Phelps, 236, 236 games and 694 series; Patrick Olson, 257, 256 games and 681 series; Chad Mason, 244 game; Stuart Kawachi, 237 game; Ciena Brittle, 211, 210 games

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Ed Busick, 221 game; George Buck, 213 game; Neil Johnson, 212, 203 games; Bernie Keys, 211 game

Thursday County: Paul Dethman, 223, 212 games and 608 series; Rod Pratt, 237, 206 games and 608 series; Don Collins, 212 game; Don Hull, 201 game