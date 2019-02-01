Looking back, looking forward: A reflection from FISH Food Bank and Spirit of Grace Garden

Early morning sunlight dapples the ground, giving its first light touch to the sparkling greens, rich browns and playful pinks and reds of the FISH Food Bank and Spirit of Grace Garden. It is early morning in mid-summer, my first day as garden coordinator. Later, the soil will warm, steaming gently in the heat of the day. A school group will pull weeds from the earth, throwing them high into the air, laughing as the wind whips them away. Volunteers will arrive to help harvest, filling bin after bin with fresh tomatoes, peppers, green beans, rhubarb, cucumbers and summer squash.

But for now, the garden waits, patiently ready to share its extraordinary abundance.

Annually, over 225,000 tons of fruit is grown commercially in the Mid-Columbia region; yet, according to Hood River’s Food Security Coalition’s 2016 report, one in three residents in the Columbia River Gorge region was found to be experiencing food insecurity. The FISH Food Bank and Spirit of Grace Garden is committed to addressing this reality by providing fresh produce to food bank clients because, at its core, the garden operates on the simple belief that every single person, regardless of race, class, age, gender, sexual orientation or immigration status, has the right to nourish their families and their bodies with healthy food.

In the 2018 season, approximately 1,500 pounds of fresh, nutrient-dense produce was grown for the FISH Food Bank. Truly the backbone of our organization, dozens of volunteers invested hundreds of hours of time into making the garden the overwhelming explosion of abundance that it was this year.

Community partners also provided invaluable support this season. A special thanks to Mountain View Orchards and Lake Taco, who made the garden’s Fall Family Fest outreach event possible, to OSU Extension’s Columbia Gorge Master Gardeners program, which provided project funding, abundant knowledge and a plethora of seedling donations, and lastly, to the Spirit of Grace Church, which generously welcomes the garden (and its coordinator) onto their grounds on a daily basis.

As the garden project moves into 2019, we hope to continue to strengthen its presence within the community through participation from volunteers of all ages and experience levels, events, workshops and other educational opportunities. We also hope to elicit food bank client feedback on the produce the garden provides, so that we can maximize both garden efficiency as well as the cultural competency of the produce we grow.

Now in its winter dormancy, the garden lies curled sleeping under layer upon layer of compost and mulch, a perpetual crust of frost shimmering on its surface. Though no hint remains of its summer bounty, the garden is beautiful in all its slumbering potential.

As we welcome the inching return of daylight and the rebirth of the land around us, I would like to pause to appreciate the incredible vehicle for change a small, 7,500 square foot plot of land can be when it has the support of an entire community behind it.

Sidney Axtell is a Jesuit Volunteer Corps/AmeriCorps member serving at the FISH Food Bank as a community health worker and garden coordinator. She can be reached at fishgardenvc@gmail.com.