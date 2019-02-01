Hood River News logo

Neon golfers add a glow to Immanuel youth programs

Glow in the dark mini golf at Immanuel Lutheran raised $1,800 for its youth programs.

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Friday, February 1, 2019

The three-week winter run of the neon golf course at Immanuel Lutheran Church raised more than $1,800 for the church’s youth and mission programs.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Hole-in-one winner Kelsey Sanchez poses with crown and scepter, with her son, Alec.

“It’s by far the most ever,” said organizer Mike Mueller.

This is the fifth season for the neon, or “all-glow,” golf at Immanuel. Mueller and the youth group set up the neon golf course twice a year, filling the church basement with challenging holes, all played using glow-in-the-dark balls, with the lights out and neon decor marking the course.

An eight-team tournament raised about $300 and gave awards for most holes-in-one and best team scores.

Look for two more tournaments in November: One for the general public and one for first responders.

Winning team in the tournament was “The Champs”: Raven Rutherford, Alex Contreras, Paul Contreras and Nick Offerman.

Second place went to “NFC North”: Brent Bergeron, Kimmie Chinook, Aiyana Bergeron and Fred Schatz.

Prizes were donated by Pho River, Grace Su China Gorge, G. Willikers, Pietros Pizza, Walmart, Hair and Nail, Hair Masters, Beneventi’s Pizza and Everybodys Brewing .

Throughout January neon golf, all players got to spin a wheel to take home a prize, and holes-in-one on the 18th hole also earned prizes and the right to wear a special crown and pose for a photo to go on the neon golf royalty board.

