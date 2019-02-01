‘Odd Couple’ opens Feb. 8

Crisis averted, crisis ahead: Olive Madison (Kathleen Morrow), second from left, and friends calm Florence Unger (Rebecca Stryker) in an early scene from the comedy “The Odd Couple,” the debut production of the Gorge’s newest theater company, Big Britches, opening Feb. 8 at Bingen Theater. Bruce Ludwig directs the Neil Simon comedy about two friends — one a slob, the other a neatnik — and how living together tests their friendship. The play is the female version of the 1960s play and film, made famous by Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, and on TV by Tony Randall and Jack Klugman. Standing from left are Kathy Williams as Mickie, Amber Sheaves as Renee, Alison Palmer as Vera, and Barb Berry as Sylvie. Also in the cast are: Connor Ward as Manolo Costazuela and Texx Spezia-Schwiff as Jesus Costazuela. See Happenings, page A9, for details.