The Porch, Feb. 2 edition

WELL SAID: “When the knees are bucklin’ the chest, you’re in the right zone!”

(How many people head up the ramp to a film at Andrew’s and never notice, on the wall half-way up, the message from one Sam Smith on an autographed snowboard?)

QUOTABLE, AND EDIBLE: Jeff Hecksel donated a shipment of high-quality ribs, steaks and bacon as the weekly auction item (for the scholarship fund) at the Jan. 24 Rotary meeting. The $150 value earned a $200 bid, thanks to Hecksel’s carnivore cajoling: “These are not your garden-variety ribs,” Hecksel said as he described grill specialties such as bacon-wrapped chicken bits.

CAR PLATE OF THE WEEK: SA5QCH … and the window bears a Bigfoot symbol and “Believe.” (Not sure why the “5,” but it does look cool.)

MORE TIPS: Reopening of Mike’s Ice Cream being practically around the corner on April 1, let’s review a few more of the imaginative tip requests made by the scoopsters who worked stand last summer: Fig tree, worms, infinite Coconut Bliss bars, a British stepfather, “to create a nanobot,” a banjo, “a mine cart rail system,” and in the category of “Super Powered Tips”: Telepathy, master impersonator, “every dog loves me,” and the ability to control weather.

THIS THAT AND: Bins for returned items at a local large retailer include Jewelry (sic), HBA, Soft Lines, Furniture and Pharmacy — and more than one labeled “Impulse.” An honest name for it, given that they might just use the trade term POP — Point Of Purchase. (A customer service clerk could not answer why it is that HBA, and not HAB, is the acronym for “Health And Beauty.”)

SIGN: “No Ice Cream Or Pets: Both tend to drip!”

SEEN AND HEARD: Woman encounters friends on library stairs, tells her, “I got proposed to last night!” and the two women stand hugging in the rain … woman, 18 or so, telling friend, “I’ve been watching that soap opera for 30 years” … playful “Out of Order” sign on Hood River Police reception desk when a fill-in officer went off shift … Yes, the Hood River Interstate bridge was recently equipped with new blinking navigation lights atop the lift, Port Director Michael McElwee acknowledged at a recent meeting, to which a fellow Rotarian quipped, “Hmm. New lights on an old bridge.”

COMMUNITY POLICING: When a local youth, Dexter (not his real name), was reported for “bothering the neighbors” by sitting in his car with the stereo cranked up and smoking marijuana” (according to the complaint heard on the scanner), within moments, a Hood River officer pulled up and was heard using his loudspeaker and saying, “Dexter, turn the music down, put the dope away and stop bothering the neighbors.”