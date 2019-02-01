Put liability protection strategy into your Super Bowl party playbook

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party Sunday, be sure to add safety and common sense to your playbook before guests arrive. As hosts of a party, homeowners and renters could be liable for the safety of their guests — even after they leave the party.



Super Bowl Sunday is considered one of the riskiest days to drive because of impaired motorists driving home from parties, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). And in some states, a party’s host can be held liable for injuries or damage resulting from an auto accident caused by an impaired party guest.

“If you’re celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with friends, your responsibilities don’t end with the final whistle on the field,” said Kenton Brine, NW Insurance Council president.

“Party hosts need to make sure guests are safe while on your property and that they get back to their homes safely after the party is over.”



At last count, 43 states have social liability, or “Dram Shop Liability” statutes on the books. Most of those laws provide an injured person — such as the victim of a drunk driver — the right to sue the person responsible for serving the alcohol, whether that person is a bartender/owner or a private citizen hosting a party in their own home.

Social host liability laws often hold the party host responsible for the safety of party guests, as well as anyone injured by a party guest after they leave the event.

As a homeowner, this could expose you to liability, even if someone — like a teenage child in your home — hosts a party without your consent and someone is injured or causes injury to someone else on their way home.

“Protecting yourself, your family and guests starts with making sure you have Homeowners or Renters insurance with sufficient limits of liability to protect your financial assets,” Brine said. “Homeowners should also take steps to ensure that their homes are safe for residents and visitors.”

Your insurance agent or company can help you understand what is covered under a Homeowners or Renters policy, along with any exclusions, conditions and limitations in your policy, said a press release. If liquor liability (coverage for bodily injury or property damage caused by an intoxicated person) is covered by your Homeowners Insurance policy, the limits can range from $100,000 to $300,000 — but that may not be enough, according to the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.).

“Remember, if liability limits are not sufficient to pay for the injuries and/or damage sustained by an accident victim, your personal assets could be at risk in a lawsuit,” Brine explained.

Injuries to guests on your property (not caused by an intoxicated person) are covered under the Liability portion of your standard Homeowners Insurance policy. Most homeowners’ policies start with liability limits of $100,000; but regardless of the season, you may want to consider purchasing at least $300,000 worth of Personal Liability protection and adding an Umbrella Policy to protect your family’s assets, said a press release.

Your policy also provides “no-fault” Medical Payments to Others coverage. In the event a visitor is injured in or around your home, he or she can submit medical bills to your insurance company up to the limit you’ve chosen — generally from $1,000 to $5,000. This allows payment of smaller medical expenses without needing to file a liability claim.

(Note: Both Medical and Liability coverage only apply to guests and do not pay medical bills for you, your family or your pets.)

NW Insurance Council and the Insurance Information Institute offer these common-sense tips for your Super Bowl or other party gatherings: