Service Announcemens for Feb. 2:

Suitupu Fanene
Suitupu Tuinei Fanene, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Jan. 25, 2019.
A public viewing is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10:30-11 a.m., with a funeral beginning at 11 a.m. at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel, The Dalles.
Charles Sandoz
Charles Lee Sandoz, age 56, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. A family directed memorial service is planned for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Mill Creek Grange Hall.
