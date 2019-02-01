Hood River News logo

Service Announcemens for Feb. 2:

As of Friday, February 1, 2019

Suitupu Fanene

Suitupu Tuinei Fanene, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Jan. 25, 2019.

A public viewing is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10:30-11 a.m., with a funeral beginning at 11 a.m. at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel, The Dalles.

Charles Sandoz

Charles Lee Sandoz, age 56, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. A family directed memorial service is planned for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Mill Creek Grange Hall.

