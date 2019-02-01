SHERIFF LOG, Jan. 23 to 30

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 23 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for possession of marijuana.
Jan. 30 — Homestead Drive — Male arrested for multiple warrants and possession of methamphetamine in Odell.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 25 — Country Club Road, 1500 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony driving while suspended.
Jan. 28 — S.E. Sunset Avenue, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 23 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Theft by deception reported.
Jan. 24 — State Street, 300 block — Walk-in fraud complaint reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 26 — Country Club Road — Deputy investigated a single vehicle, non-injury crash.
Jan. 29 — Highway 35 at Odell Junction — Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 25 — Country Club Road — No-contact order violation investigated.
Theft or burglary:
Jan. 23 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Theft from building reported.
Jan. 24 — Park Place Loop, 3600 block — Attempted theft reported.
Other:
Jan. 24 — Country Club Road, 1000 block — Possible animal neglect reported.
Jan. 24 — N.E. Walnut Street, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile male reported as a runaway.
Jan. 25 — Ruckel Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Welfare check conducted.
