Search underway for Silverton hiker missing near Warren Lake

UPDATE: The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) has received a text message from Leslie Drapiza providing information that she is currently on Trail #413. Attempts to ping the phone for a more specific location continue to be unsuccessful, but searchers are converging on the 413 trail system.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is currently coordinating a search and rescue operation for a female hiker from Silverton, Ore., said a press release.

Leslie Drapiza was last seen in the area of Warren Lake after departing from the Starvation Creek Trailhead off of I-84. Search teams from Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest SAR, Portland Mountain Rescue, Multnomah County SAR Explorers and Washington County SAR Explorers are all currently involved. The staging area for the operation has been established at Starvation Creek Trailhead.

Last seen by another hiker at approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 3, Drapiza was able to text a family member around 6:30 p.m., advising that she had been injured, said the press release. Landmarks were also provided.

Later attempts to communicate or ping her phone were unsuccessful.

Search teams from Hood River Crag Rats and Multnomah County SAR Explorers began searching late Sunday evening and through the night. The area of Warren Lake currently has approximately 1.5 feet of snow, with the possibility of more on the way.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, said the press release.