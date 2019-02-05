Delay and closure information for Tuesday, February 5

Hood River County School District sites are running on a two-hour delay.

Horizon Christian School is closed.

Due to inclement weather, One Community Health will open at 10 a.m.

Columbia Gorge Comm. College - Opening at 10 am. Classes scheduled prior to 10 a.m. are canceled on both campuses.

White Salmon Sch. Dist. - Closed. Parent/Teacher conferences canceled for today.

Mid-Columbia Children's Council - The Dalles/Wahtonkah 2 hour delay; Tygh Valley Head Start CANCELLED; Carson AM class canceled, PM class on time; Petersburg AM class CANCELED, PM class CANCELED ; Country Club AM class canceled PM class on time; Goldendale Center 2 hour delay; Klickitat Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Belmont Site PM class canceled, AM class running from 9-12:30, with no bus; Parkdale 2 hour delay 10:30-2:30, Parkdale 2 horas tarde. White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start closed.

OCDC Headstart - The Dalles and Odell Centers are CLOSED.