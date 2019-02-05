Entertainment Update for Feb. 6 edition

Art show, Adoration Society at The Remains

The Yin Yang art show, the final show at The Remains’ current location, will be Friday, Feb. 8. The theme will be based on love, romance and intimacy. Music by Gorge psychedelic rock band The Adoration Society begins at 9 p.m.

The Remains, 500 N.W. Industrial Way, Hood River; 541-490-9235.

Everybody’s Local Music Mondays

Live music coming up at Everybody’s:

Feb. 18 — Hazelnuts (acoustic folk), 6-8 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Pride Book Club Feb. 14 at The Dalles library

The Pride Book Club meets on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss “The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue.

The book tells the story of a so-called Fasting Girl and the nurse who was called in to prove, or disprove, “the wonder.” The club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.

The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.

Paula Friedman reads ‘Change Chronicles’

Former Parkdale resident Paula Friedman will read from her new novel, “The Change Chronicles,” at the Hood River Library on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Friedman’s book explores the emotional stakes felt by activists of the late-1960s antiwar and feminist movements, said a press release.

This program is free and open to the public.

Josh Cox at Rivertap Feb. 9

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Feb. 8 — Al & Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (brothers, duo, covers)

Saturday, Feb. 9 — Josh Cox, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, covers easy listening)

Sunday, Feb. 10 — Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Live music Tuesdays at The Ruins

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron.

Feb. 12 — Kris Deelane and Mark Bowden (soul) with Alonzo Garbanzo.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Kerry & Chic at the White Buffalo Feb. 7

On Thursday, Feb. 7, it’s Kerry Williams and Chic Preston, blending guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies.

“These two are dynamic entertainers who enjoy interacting with their audiences …always a fun show!” said a press release.Music starts at 6 p.m.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Ferenjis, Childers, at River City Feb. 8

The Ferenjis, a funk-fusion neo-soul band from Salem, and Paul Childers, from Nashville, kick off their Northwest tour at River City Saloon on Friday, Feb. 8.

Influenced by bands like Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea, The Ferenjis have been evolving their soundscape since 2011. Music starts at 10 p.m. No cover charge, 21-and-over only.

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Country Dance at Rockford Grange Feb. 9

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Feb. 9 from 7-9 at Rockford Grange. Music by Mill Creek String Band and dance caller Sue Baker. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family-friendly. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. Tickets are $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time.

Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.

Ted Horwitz at Columbia Gorge Hotel Feb. 7

On Thursday, Feb. 7, it’s Ted Horwitz and Friends at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, featuring Kim Beyers, Dufur School musician James Andrews and more. Music starts at 6 p.m. in the Valentino Lounge.

Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5566.

Union Heart February shows planned

A new band, Union Heart, featuring Richard and Tova Tillinghast (guitar, banjo, cello) and Tim Ortlieb (drums) is coming to a venue near you:

Feb. 9 — Little Oak Montessori fundraiser, Rockford Grange, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14 — Valentine’s show at the Lyle Hotel, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 — Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 6 p.m.

Kit Gaurotte at Tarwater on Tuesdays

Guitarist Kit Gaurotte’s weekly show at Tarwater Tavern happens on Tuesdays through Feb. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

After that, expect him to return March 12.

Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.

Singing Valentines available for February 14

Harmony of the Gorge has several quartets available for Singing Valentines throughout the Gorge. Men’s, women’s and mixed groups provide two love songs, roses or chocolates, and a personalized greeting card with the sender’s personal message. For pricing and availability, call the Singing Valentine’s hotline at 541-490-2481 or visit HarmonyoftheGorge.com. All earned funds from the Singing Valentines help to support a Gorge-wide scholarship program.



Karaoke, Howlin Woods at The Dalles Eagles

Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:

Friday, Feb. 8 — Music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9 — Howlin’ Woods with Tracy Klas, Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick, 7 p.m.

Dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Kay Floria at The Pines

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Kay Floria & Randy Bell, Friday, Feb. 8 from 6-9 p.m. Floria on keyboard and vocals and Bell on percussions. Listen to these two play blues, jazz and soulful ballads. Her style is reminiscent of the women blues artists from the ‘40s and ‘50s.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



Kathy Apland featured in Grieg Piano Concerto

Local musician and long-time Sinfonietta member Kathryn Apland will be featured playing Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. Also on the program: Johannes Brahms’ Third Symphony and the Prelude to “Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner. Tickets are $20 general admission, on sale at gorgeorchestra.org.

Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River; 541-354-1548.

Joe Newberry in The Dalles Feb. 6

Joe Newberry is a powerful guitarist, singer and songwriter, and will play The Upstairs Stage at Gorge Community Music, Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., said a press release.

Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased in advance at the venue, by calling 541-296-2900, or online at gorgecommunitymusic.com and are $12 advance or $15 at the door. Families welcome; kids under 12 are free.

Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., The Dalles.

Dance at Mid-Columbia Senior Center

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles hosts 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s DJ Music with Randy Haines on Friday, Feb. 8. No host beer and wine. Please bring a finger-food item to share. There will be soft lighting for dancing, door prizes, and trivia games. Tickets are $5 per person at the door.

Live Sessions Concert Feb. 8

Live Sessions community music series continues on Friday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Riv Cafe. The concert will feature performances by local musicians The Honey Badgers (acoustic rock featuring Sevren Olsen, Dale Brandeburger, Lu Seapy & Nick Caccavo), Les Vaughn (country and rock) and Rob Neuberger (acoustic guitar wizardry).

Tickets are $5 for adults, $1 for youth under 17, or bring a plate of tasty treats for free admission. All proceeds go to non-profits. Contact tdlivesessions@gmail.com for more information.

The Riv Cafe, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles.