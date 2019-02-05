Gov. Brown renews annual food drive

Gov. Kate Brown this week announced the launch of the Governor’s State Employees Food Drive, the 37th annual partnership with the Oregon Food Bank that has resulted in millions of dollars raised to support the more than 260,000 Oregonians who receive food from a food pantry each month.

All state agencies, commissions, board members and employees are eligible to participate in this annual event that takes place each February. Due to increased need this year as community members continue to recover from the impacts of the extended federal government shutdown, all Oregonians are invited to donate. Senators Bill Hansell, Tim Knopp and Rob Wagner, and Representative Duane Stark join the Governor in inviting Oregonians to participate. Donations will remain in their local communities for use by the local regional food bank to support food assistance.

“No Oregonian should have to endure the stress of not knowing where their next meal comes from,” Brown said. “Everyone can play a part in helping their neighbors, and I invite all Oregonians to donate, volunteer, and raise awareness to fight hunger.”

More than 14 percent of Oregonians are still food insecure, meaning nearly 600,000 people in the state are potentially going hungry each day. A $10 donation to the Oregon Food Bank provides 30 meals for Oregonians facing hunger.

The Oregon Food Bank Network includes 21 regional food banks and over 1,200 food assistance sites located across the state. This network helps one in five households in the state, feeding on average 270,000 people, a third of whom are children.

The Governor’s State Employees Food Drive is a longstanding tradition, first started by Governor Vic Atiyeh in 1982.