HRV Girls Wrestling qualify three for state

The Hood River Valley High School Wrestling teams both took second place at their respective tournaments, the boys competing at the White Buffalo Invite in Madras and the girls at the OSAA North Regional Championship in Hillsboro.

The girls finished with 123 points between eight competitors in their weekend effort at the district meet. The Eagles were led with performances by Grace Miller (145); who placed first and scored 30 points; Emily Sullenger (125), who placed first as well and scored 28 points; and Elena Kroll (140), who placed second and scored 22 points. Additional points and placements came from Gracie McCafferty (100) in fourth with 16 points, Aryn Dahlstrom (105) in sixth with 13 points, Emily Mitchell (170) in sixth with 11 points and Aievery Dunn, whose place was unknown but scored three points.

With their top place finishes at the district meet, Miller, Sullenger and Kroll have qualified for the state championship meet on Feb. 22-23. There, they will compete through brackets in an attempt to wrestle for the state title. All had dominant performances at the district meet, and will be training hard over the next couple weeks in preparation for their season finale.

On the boys side, the team scored 157 points in their silver medal finish, just three points behind Madras in first. Chad Muenzer (132) and Cody Durham (285) both took first places and scored 24 and 22 points, respectively. It was a strong team performance all around, as additional points and placements were scored by Jayton Muenzer (126) in second with 18 points; Javier Galvez (152) and Andrew McCreery (170), both in third with 15 points each; Maverick Geller (182) in fourth with 11 points; Benjamin Griggs (152) in fifth with 10 points; Kaden Shropshire (126) and Alberto Rojas (182), both in third with nine points each; Miles Lee (113), Aiden Sewell (120) and Skyler Munce (132), all in fourth with seven points apiece; and Caleb Dehart (160) in sixth with three points.