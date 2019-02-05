Police Log, Jan. 27 to Feb. 1

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 27 — State Street, 200 block — Hood River transient arrested for assaulting another Hood River transient. The subject was lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 27 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. During the course of the stop, the female driver was identified to be under 21 years of age. She had multiple marijuana-related items and marijuana in her vehicle. She was cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 27 — Cascade Avenue — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane of travel and for speeding. The male driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 31 — Columbia Gorge Community College — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 27 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Male taken into custody for multiple warrants out of Linn County and Cowlitz County.

Jan. 28 — Highway 35 — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a valid and confirmed Lincoln County warrant.

Jan. 30 — Hood River — Male arrested, who had a confirmed warrant for aggravated theft I.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male cited and released for theft III. In the same incident, another male was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant; he was ultimately lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 31 — B Street, 1400 block — Package reported as stolen from a front porch of a residence after delivery. The opened package was located in an alley near the residence, with the item inside removed. The suspect was later located and issued a citation to appear in court.

Feb. 1 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Two stolen Oregon registration plates reported.

Other:

Jan. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River Police Department received lost and found items from a business.

Jan. 28 — Second Street, 200 block — Runaway juvenile reported, as well as theft. It was reported that a juvenile male took his mother’s safe with $3,000 inside and ran away.

Jan. 30 — Second Street, 100 block — Two juveniles were cited for curfew violation.