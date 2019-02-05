Second Saturday features helicopters

Join the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum for a special presentation on helicopters at 1 p.m. during Second Saturday, Feb. 9. “This talk will highlight some of the things in WAAAM’s new helicopter model display cases,” said a press release. “These models were used as production guides and promotional tools by various helicopter companies.”

The talk will also cover what it is like to fly helicopters, both historical and current versions.

One of WAAAM’s long time supporters, JL Aviation, will bring one of its helicopters for visitors to get an up close look at between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to go along with the other living history Second Saturday activities at the museum.