Walden and port talk bridge replacement

Rep. Greg Walden met with Port of Hood River officials Monday morning to get an update on the port’s current and upcoming projects, including the status of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge Replacement Project. The informal meeting was a chance for the port to brief Walden on the project’s status, and to get advice on avenues they can explore to find federal funding and to possibly expedite the process.

Walden expressed support for the project and commented on the necessity of a working bridge for this area of the Gorge.

“This (the bridge) is an essential piece of infrastructure,” said Commissioner Brian Shortt, adding that, considering the dynamics of support for this project and the failing state of the current bridge, “It (the project) deserves to be expedited.”

Walden said that one of the port’s biggest assets going forward is the unified support backing the project.

“When you’re divided, it makes it so much harder to sell something in (Washington) D.C.,” he said.

The port didn’t present Walden with a specific financial ask, but said that their next hurdle is funding the transition period between the end of the NEPA process and construction — approximately $20 million, said Executive Director Michael McElwee, and asked what forms of federal funding would be available to them.

Walden pointed to an appropriations bill being considered in the current session, but said, “If there’s a financial ask for the appropriations bill, you need to submit it now,” and offered help from his office in making that happen.

The port didn’t decide on a next step, but Project Director Kevin Greenwood said that he will attempt to get staff members from each of the region’s government representatives together sometime in late March to discuss the project.

While Walden had to return to Washington, D.C., early Tuesday morning, he said that he had a town hall scheduled in Hood River for a mid-February date, but his office later contacted the News to say that, due to last minute scheduling changes in the House of Representatives, the town hall had to be postponed.

His office is working to reschedule the Hood River town hall.