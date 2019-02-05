Winter weather: Closures and dangerous driving conditions

Snow started falling in the Hood River area on Monday and temperatures fell below freezing shortly after sunset for most areas across the region Monday evening. By Tuesday morning, several inches of snow covered the majority of the valley.

Hood River County School District ran on a two hour delay, White Salmon School District was closed and a number of morning classes were canceled Tuesday.

Hood River County’s Department of Emergency Management warns against black ice and other dangerous driving conditions.

City and county residents should expect sub-freezing temperatures all week and a new snow storm this weekend, with snow continuing to fall into next week.

A few recommended measures include turning off exterior water to prevent pipe freezing, keeping an emergency kit on-hand in case of power outage, and ensuring that pets and livestock have access to warm areas.

As always, if road conditions are poor, people are advised to refrain from traveling unless absolutely necessary.

If you are driving, Hood River Police Chief Neal Holste recommends that drivers slow down, keep plenty of distance between yourself and other vehicles, and avoid hard-braking and abrupt steering maneuvers. Drivers should also have traction devices like chains or snow tires available.

Most of all, he said, be patient and allow plenty of time to get to destination, so you aren’t tempted to rush.

For more information, visit the city and county websites at ci.hood-river.or.us/public-works and hwww.co.