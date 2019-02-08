Death Notices, Feb. 9 edition: Peggy Murphy, Victor Sato, Carol Barnum and Allard Thomas

Peggy Murphy

Peggy Marie Murphy passed away Feb. 5, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Peggy was born July 25, 1955, and was 63 years of age at the time of her death.

Victor Sato

Victor Sato passed away on Feb. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by family in The Dalles, Ore. Victor was born on Aug. 30, 1925, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing.

Carol Barnum

Carol E. Barnum passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Carol was born on Aug. 10, 1941, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing.

Allard Thomas

Allard Thomas, age 76, a resident of Antelope, Ore., passed away at a local hospital on Feb. 6, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.