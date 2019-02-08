Service announcement for Feb. 9: Katie Curtis

Katie Curtis

Lauraine “Katie” Phila Curtis passed away on Jan. 27, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Lauraine was born on Aug. 6, 1918, and was 100 years of age at the time of her passing.

Services have been rescheduled due to the upcoming weather; we will announce her new service details in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.

Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.