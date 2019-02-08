Winter’s last hurrah

Though Tuesday’s snow is continuing to melt, winter isn’t done with the Columbia Gorge just yet.

Three separate snowstorms are expected to hit the Gorge this weekend: The first was expected to arrive early Friday morning and was “barely worth talking about,” said Emergency Manager Barb Ayers in a press release, with just a half inch dusting of snow forecast on the valley floor.

The second storm is predicted to hit Friday night, bringing with it 1-6 inches of snow at most elevations and as much as 16 inches of snow in the Cascades. Steady snow is expected through Saturday afternoon, adding on 4-12 inches of snow. Sunday is predicted to bring “cold temps with some sun breaks” but the third storm is expected Sunday night, “another strong snow event at all elevations,” Ayers said. Hood River and the Gorge are expected to get another 4-9 inches of snow, and the Cascades and foothills could get as much as 10 inches.

“There could be significant accumulation over these three days if the forecast materializes,” Ayers said.

The forecast shows cold temperatures and additional storms continuing into next week.

“As always, actual conditions may vary, this is only a forecast,” Ayers said.

The Hood River County Department of Emergency Management advises folks to watch out for roads slick with snow and possible ice accumulation.

“It’s cheerful if you are a skier. But it might interrupt your plans,” Ayers said of the snow.