Adult Day Respite service looks to grow

It’s been over a year since Providence Senior Village resumed its Sunshine Club Adult Day Respite service and, in that time, the program has expanded to three days a week and received Medicaid certification.

But Activities Coordinator Tonya DeHart is looking to expand the program to help even more families.



“We’ve had a few (participants) who started with one day (a week) and moved to two, and now it’s three,” DeHart said. “(Caregivers) have found rest and know their loved one loves coming, loves the music and activities …

“It’s a good resource — use it!”

Sunshine Club is a respite activity program specifically designed for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia, providing a break for caregivers while their loved ones engage in a variety of fun and purposeful activities.

It meets Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2650 Montello St., on the campus of Hood River Alliance Church. DeHart is joined by Kristen Helmes, participant support, and a number of volunteers.

Participants must be 55 years or older and should be able to stand or transfer to a chair independently or with the aid of a staff person.

Sunshine Club participants find activities and events that make them feel valued and successful — as intended.

“They can’t do anything wrong here,” said DeHart. “No matter what happens, it’s all okay.

“We’re like a family — all of our people are really close, and it’s fun because every person’s personality brings something to the table,” she said. “… When someone is missing, they ask about that person. That’s when you see that you’ve become a family. That’s really nice.”

Activities include everything from live music and dancing to “Mystery Trips” via bus. They also attend events at Providence Down Manor. Hood River Library staff come in to read to participants twice a month during morning coffee, a new partnership and one of many within the community.

“A lot of our activities are adjusted to who is here and what they enjoy,” said DeHart. “One gentleman loves to draw, so he draws and colors all of the thank you cards we send out. One lady has always been a homemaker, so she always helps with dishes; she feels so valuable, like she has a job again. And they love the music — the music program brings out so much, the dancing and the joyfulness and the exercise.”

Peggy Kinsey has a parent enrolled in Sunshine Club; her mother is cared for by her sister, and the two heard about the program via Volunteers in Action, another Providence program.

“It allows caregivers time for themselves to break from the responsibilities of caring for their loved ones,” said Kinsey. “… We are grateful to Providence and the Sunshine staff for this wonderful opportunity for families in our community.”

Nancy Tamura began volunteering at Sunshine Club last fall, providing Photos courtesy of Sunsine Club

Coreen Gallagher and sons Jacob, 4, and Shane, 3, are Sunshine Club volunteers, seen here dancing with May Klantchnek; in the background are Mary Mesa and Thurlow McCloud. At right is Leon Willoughby with a visiting therapy dog.

Sunshine Club turns one

Adult Day Respite service looks to grow

By TRISHA WALKER

News staff writer

Nancy Tamura began volunteering at Sunshine Club last fall, providing craft projects and help a couple of days a week. Her mother has Alzheimer’s, but resides in another city.

“As a volunteer and someone who has a parent with Alzheimer’s, diagnosed in 2013, I have learned quite a bit in the last few years,” she said.

“The Sunshine Club is structured to accommodate loved ones with memory loss. It is run by knowledgeable individuals with a true caring for those in their care when at the club. They strive to be consistent and provide challenging activities, which is important to folks with diminished memory.

“It also provides what is very welcome respite to those who care for their loved one at home or in an assisted living facility,” she added.

“Making sure a caregiver takes time for themselves is truly a must.”

DeHart noted that there are openings within the program on all days, and that participants are enrolled anywhere from one day to three days a week.

But she’s noticed there is a reluctance on the part of some caregivers to enroll their loved ones.

“Family can be afraid of sending a loved one because they don’t know who we are — that’s a scary thing — and they feel a little guilty to have to get help. They feel like that is their job,” she said.

She encourages families to come and check out the program.

“Come see us, come talk to us, see what we’re doing. Come see that it’s a safe, loving, stimulating environment,” said DeHart.

Said Tamara, “As for a caregiver, Sunshine Club is a place where you know your loved one is safe and stimulated mentally. Not just ‘sitting’ with your loved one, but engaging them,” she said.

“Tonya and Kristen know their participants and tailor activities by group, and often by individual.”

For more information on Sunshine Club, call 541-645-5195.