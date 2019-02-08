Another Voice: The need to vaccinate

On Nov. 21, 1736, Benjamin Franklin’s 4-year-old son Francis died of smallpox. One of several infectious scourges of the time, there was an effective vaccine against it. Rumors circulated that Franklin had chosen not to inoculate his son.

I agonized over writing this letter. How could it possibly be effective to win the hearts and minds of those in the Gorge and beyond who fear vaccines and their imagined consequences more than they fear the consequences of various injurious and deadly diseases?

I know the rate of vaccination has been dropping below the effective 95 percent for years around here. I know that “herd immunity” is eroding beyond effectiveness in the Gorge and other areas of Oregon and Washington. I know that distrust and fear of authority is growing overall and that people take comfort associating with others who also distrust.

I know that the likelihood of convincing an “antivaxxer” of the folly of this religious thought is similar to the likelihood of converting a Christian to an atheist on the spot. But I’m writing anyway ... because somebody has to.

When I was in nursing school here in the Gorge, I did my preceptorship in public health. Many who came to the clinic were extremely grateful to obtain vaccines for their children, because such vaccines were much more difficult to get in their home countries. And because they had seen with their own eyes the damage done to children who had not been vaccinated against such scourges as polio, mumps, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), rubella and measles. These diseases maim and kill. We have thousands of years of evidence for this.

By contrast, there is nothing inherently dangerous in properly administered vaccines.

The anti-vaccine religion was started in 1998 and continues to be aggravated by a slick-talking and paternalistic Brit with a (sexy!) aristocratic accent named Andrew Wakefield. He was a gastroenterologist who supposed a link between vaccines and autism.

In 2010, he was found guilty on 36 counts of fraud and abusing his research subjects (who were developmentally delayed children). His license to practice medicine in the UK was revoked, yet he refuses to recant his “findings.” And he continues to make a celebrity living off his false claims; you can make a donation to him and receive an antivaxxer bumper sticker, hat or t-shirt, etc. He also continues to hurt other patients here in the United States.

In 2017, in Minneapolis, Minn., 79 cases of measles emerged, predominantly within a community of Somali refugees who swallowed Wakefield’s direct preachings hook, line and sinker. They trusted the middle-aged white man with the learned accent, high-born mannerisms and his message of fear ... based on nothing factual. No evidence.

It is important to know that we have actual scientific evidence of what pediatricians have suspected and preached against for decades: That exposure to audio-video stimulation from television, computers, cell phones, etc. during infancy may cause irreversible brain damage, including attention and communication disorders. This includes autism. This evidences comes to us from Dr. Dimitri Christiakis of Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The developing brain is very susceptible to “mis-wiring,” at a very early age especially. Of course, this sort of scientific finding is extremely difficult to accept for many parents, because it involves accepting personal responsibility for one’s child’s neurological demise. This is a lot to ask for in our “Golden Age of Narcissism,” where everything seems to be somebody else’s fault, but it is a necessary admission. We can be better parents.

What is measles? Our media has been very lax to explain this. Measles (“rubeola,” meaning “red”) is an extremely contagious disease that is able to spread in the air even four days before symptoms appear, as well as four days after symptoms disappear. It remains viable on surfaces and in the air for approximately two hours. The initial infection of our body involves the large antibodies (macrophages, the ones that attack large invaders). The macrophages do a good job attacking measles, so the effects are mild and lasts about 10 days. You may not even know you are infected during this time. However, the next phase of infection is insidious as the measles virus invades our dendritic (communicator) cells to gain entrance into our lymph nodes and “baby” B and T cells. These cells have evolved to fight small invaders like viruses. But when this “Trojan horse” attack of measles finds these cells in the “crib” (our lymph nodes), they are too immature and cannot survive the attack. They all die.

So, then we are left without major defenses against any virus ... not just measles. As such, measles not only has its own attack of fever, inflammation of the large organs, headache, bronchitis, etc., but it is also a short-lived immune deficiency instigator. It is this aspect that makes measles so injurious and deadly. Our defenses are completely down for several weeks; common viruses such as the cold and influenza of various sorts can wreak havoc, especially on the young and old. Pneumonia is a common way patients die. But anything can happen.

Imagine being sick with multiple viruses, bacteria, and even fungi ... with no defenses. It is something AIDS patients know well. After several weeks or months of suffering, you will probably live ... but you might also have lost your hearing, become brain-damaged, horrifically scarred, etc.

“Herd immunity” must also be explained to justify vaccination, because the concept of herd immunity is often used as an excuse not to vaccinate.

For infection to occur, there is a causal chain reaction leading from an infected to a yet-to-be infected individual. The longer that chain is, the more likely the chain of infection will be interrupted or broken.

The theory holds that approximately 95 percent of the population must be inoculated in order to effectively break the chain of infection. I fear we are well below the 95 percent threshold here in the Gorge and other communities of Washington and Oregon.

There is no good reason to allow any child to be so at risk for such attacks. To all intents and purposes, vaccines don’t hurt anybody. Infectious diseases do, however. Perhaps we need spokespersons who have been seriously injured or have had children injured or killed in order to make an emotional case to penetrate the religious thought that seems to be impervious to facts and critical thought on this issue.

It makes me sad to see hundreds of years of the hardest scientific work go down the drain due to fear-mongering by self-sustaining individuals and organizations that now exist solidly on the internet. But maybe there will be one child who is saved by this letter. And it will have been worth the effort and anxiety. I hope other healthcare practitioners will be emboldened with the courage to speak out.

For anybody who is wavering and now (rightfully) afraid of the current measles outbreak only one hour distant, I must tell you it is never too late to vaccinate yourself or your children.

My best argument to vaccinate is especially for the children beyond early-childhood, because it is simply not possible to suddenly become autistic for any reason beyond baby-hood.

The best reason to vaccinate: A lot of people simply cannot vaccinate or have immune deficiencies and also depend upon the safety of herd immunity. This includes babies born with defective immune systems, cancer patients of various sorts, severely vaccine-allergic people, those taking therapeutic steroids, patients with transplanted organs, pregnant and nursing women, etc.

We all know somebody like this. Please try to think and care about these other people who simply do not have a choice. These are the people we need to think about, in addition to our own children.

I will (civilly) debate anybody in public on this issue.

Benjamin Franklin, a pretty smart guy by all accounts, eventually published a response to the rumors that he had not inoculated his son:

“In 1736, I lost one of my Sons, a fine Boy of 4 Years old, taken by the Small Pox in the common way. I long regretted that I had not given it to him by Inoculation, which I mention for the Sake of Parents, who omit that Operation on the Supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a Child died under it; my Example showing that the Regret may be the same either way, and that therefore the safer should be chosen.”

That “safer” option that should be chosen is to vaccinate. Do it today at your local public health department or doctor’s office.

Brian Barrett, RN, lives in Mosier.